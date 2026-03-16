AIUDF chief calls for opposition unity ahead of Assam polls

All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) president Badruddin Ajmal on March 15 urged opposition parties to unite against the Bharatiya Janata Party after the Election Commission of India announced the schedule for Assembly elections in several states, including Assam.

Reacting to the announcement, Ajmal said his party welcomes the decision of the poll body but stressed that the electoral process must remain neutral and transparent.

“Our party welcomes this announcement,” Ajmal said, adding that the commission must ensure the polls are conducted impartially. “The Election Commission must ensure that wherever there is no BJP government, elections are held in a free and fair manner. Governance should be strengthened, there should be no favouritism towards anyone.”

He also underlined the need for equal treatment of all political parties during the election period.

“Our point is that there should be no discrimination against any party,” he said.

Ajmal further appealed to opposition parties to join forces to challenge the ruling party at the national level.

“We want to remove the BJP. I urge all non-BJP parties to join together and try to remove the BJP,” he said.

The Election Commission of India on Sunday announced the schedule for Assembly elections in West Bengal, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Assam, along with the Union Territory of Puducherry.

Polling in West Bengal will be conducted in two phases on April 23 and April 29. Assam, Kerala and Puducherry will vote in a single phase on April 9, while Tamil Nadu will go to the polls on April 23. Counting of votes for all five regions is scheduled for May 4.

The election exercise will cover 824 Assembly constituencies across the five regions, with an estimated electorate of about 17.4 crore voters. Around 2.19 lakh polling stations will be set up and nearly 25 lakh personnel deployed to conduct the elections.

Following the announcement, the Model Code of Conduct came into immediate effect in all poll-bound states and the Union Territory.

The terms of the existing assemblies will expire between May and June, beginning with West Bengal on May 7, followed by Tamil Nadu on May 10, Assam on May 20, Kerala on May 23, and Puducherry on June 15.