Training guns on the Centre and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman over the soaring price rise, All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) chief Badruddin Ajmal, called the Finance Minister as the owner of Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and someone who doesn’t know how much a person spends to buy.

Joining the chorus of condemnation against the ruling BJP government for their failure to curb the rising price issue, Ajmal takes a dig at FM Sitharaman, saying, “India’s money is with FM. How will she know how much a person spends to buy?”

Continuing with his scathing vilification, Ajmal then takes a swipe on other leaders of the saffron party for happily sitting in their homes and having a hearty meal, while remaining clueless on the soaring price that is affecting the populace.

“If this is to be felt in reality,” he said, “one might inquire about the BJP MPs whose wives manage the kitchen. Given the current state of the nation, those MPs ought to be questioned about how their spouses are managing the kitchen.”

Ajmal further describes the circumstance, stating that "Back then, the BJP used price rise as a main cause and then came into power. When they were vigorously discussing the price rise scenario, many believed them. However, once coming into power, they disappointed the populace. The prices of commodities have grown by more than 100% since the BJP became office, he continued.

The Opposition has been decrying the BJP-led Centre paying no heed over the rising inflation for the last few months. Leading the vituperation is Congress, whose leaders hit the streets on Friday in a nation-wide protest against price rise, GST, unemployment and Agnipath scheme.

The protest called by the Congress saw its impact across the country, with their state heads taking out a ‘Raj Bhawan Seize’ campaign, dharnas and full-fledged demonstrations against the BJP party.

In Delhi, senior Congress leaders and Gandhi siblings Rahul and Priyanka were detained along with other party leaders by police at Vijay Chowk while they were won their way to the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Home Minister Amit Shah connected the protest called by the Congress in black clothes to the party's "appeasement" politics to express its opposition to the Ram temple foundation-laying by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 5, 2020, while several BJP leaders described the protests as an effort to protect the Gandhi family from the Enforcement Directorate investigation against them.