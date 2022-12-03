Amid the controversy reeling post the contentious statement made by All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) chief Badruddin Ajmal stating that Hindus should follow the formula of getting their girls married at the age of 18, Congress MP from Assam Gaurav Gogoi slammed Ajmal for his regressive and sexist comment and said that there are two gentlemen in Assam who are trying to distract the attention of the people of India through their controversial comments.

Lambasting both Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and AIUDF Chief, Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi states, “It is a mutual statement in consultation with each other. It is a coordinated statement. People of Assam have been seeing these two for many years and how these two are able to create unnecessary controversy only to distract the attention of the people of India. While Himanta Biswa Sarma compares Rahul Gandhi to an Iraqi dictator, the other person from Assam tries to make an unwarranted comment. So this is orchestrated fruitfully between these two gentlemen who are secret friends like Karan-Arjun who are trying to distract the attention of the people of Assam”.

Earlier on December 2 while interacting with the media, Badruddin Ajmal landed in soup after he claimed that Hindus should follow the formula of getting their girls married at the age of 18.

Also read : Badruddin Ajmal says Hindus should learn from Muslims and marry at 18. BJP's Pijush Hazarika responds: "To give birth to 15-20?"

On December 2, 2022, the AIUDF chief said, "Muslims get married as per law, girls get married at the age of 18 and boys at 21, however, Hindus do not get married till 40 years only to have illegal relationships with at least 3 wives."

"They keep illegal partners till the age of 40. They don’t make babies and save money. But after the age of 40, they get married. How can you accept children then? When you will sow a seed on fertile land, then you can only get the result. After that, development and growth can be seen everywhere, the AIUDF chief added.

Further, the AIUDF chief claimed that Hindus should accept the Muslim formula and make their children marry at the age of 20-22 age.

"Make the girls marry at the age of 18-20 and then you see how many children are born," he added.

“When people call 108 when they fall into a medical emergency, likewise Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, in an attempt to hide his failures, calls up Maulana Badruddin Ajmal Sahab and somehow manages to create controversy among the people. CM is trying to hide his economic failure and administrative failure. The government is running into deep debt. Government employees are not receiving their salaries on time. Amid this Bharat Jodo Yatra is gaining popularity among the people of India which is also successfully addressing varied issues pertaining to the common people. Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma and AIDUF Chief Ajmal are both Assam’s Karan-Arjun who are trying to create problems, and controversy through their unwarranted comments”, added Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi.