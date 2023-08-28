The All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) has declared its intention to provide moral support to the INDIA alliance in the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The decision comes as part of AIUDF's strategy to counter the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and form a strong opposition front.

AIUDF's MLA Rafiqul Islam said. "Our party leader, Badruddin Ajmal, has made it clear that AIUDF stands against the BJP and is ready to extend moral support to the INDIA alliance,".

He further elaborated that if AIUDF secures a few seats in Assam during the 2024 Lok Sabha polls and the INDIA alliance requires additional seats to establish the next central government, AIUDF is prepared to lend its support to the alliance.

Highlighting the importance of collaboration, Islam urged the leadership of the INDIA alliance to engage with other political parties that remain outside the alliance or the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

Commenting on AIUDF's electoral prospects, Islam expressed confidence in the party's potential to secure victories in Assam. He pointed out that despite the changes resulting from the delimitation exercise, AIUDF remains strong in certain constituencies. "Our focus is primarily on winning seats in Dhubri, Karimganj, and Nagaon parliamentary constituencies, where our chances are high," Islam asserted.