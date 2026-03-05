AIUDF cracks down on dissent, suspends Abdul Aziz and Karim Uddin Barbhuiya for six years

Amid growing political developments ahead of elections in Assam, the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) has suspended two of its legislators for six years over alleged anti-party activities, while one of them has already announced his decision to quit the party.

According to official orders issued by the party’s central committee, AIUDF MLA from Badarpur constituency, Abdul Aziz, and MLA as well as party vice-president Karim Uddin Barbhuiya have been suspended from the party for a period of six years.

The party stated that the activities of both leaders had been under close monitoring and were found to be controversial and detrimental to the interests of the organisation. The order noted that their actions were classified as anti-party activities that had negatively impacted the party and tarnished its reputation. It further alleged that the two MLAs were extending support to an opposition political party and were preparing to join it.

The suspension orders, issued under provisions of the party constitution and signed by AIUDF General Secretary (Administration) Hafiz Bashir Ahmed, described the actions as misconduct and a gross violation of party principles.

Meanwhile, Karim Uddin Barbhuiya announced through a social media post that he had decided to quit the AIUDF after consultations with people from different sections of society. His statement comes amid speculation of political realignments in the state ahead of the upcoming electoral cycle.

The twin developments signal internal turbulence within the AIUDF as Assam’s political landscape begins to heat up in the run-up to the polls.