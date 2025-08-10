AIUDF demands Himanta Biswa Sarma’s resignation, calls for President’s rule in Assam

The All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) escalated its political attack on Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday, demanding his immediate resignation and urging the Centre to impose President’s Rule in the state. At a press conference in Guwahati, party leaders accused the state government of orchestrating targeted eviction drives that they claimed amounted to ethnic and religious persecution.

AIUDF legislator Rafiqul Islam accused the Chief Minister’s administration of committing “systematic atrocities” against legitimate Indian citizens, particularly Bengali-speaking Muslims in Upper Assam, many of whom, he said, have been settled in the region for over a century. He alleged that “goons” were being deployed under the guise of law enforcement to intimidate and harass these communities. Islam urged the Gauhati High Court to take suo motu cognizance of what he termed “gross human rights violations.”

“The Chief Minister has lost all moral authority to govern. His blatant disregard for constitutional principles strips him of his right to lead Assam,” Islam asserted.

The AIUDF further accused the state government of adopting a “double standard” by allegedly working to grant citizenship to Hindu migrants from Bangladesh who entered Assam after 1971, a move the party warned could alter the state’s demographic and electoral composition. The party called upon the All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) to oppose what it described as “dangerous and divisive policies.”

The party also criticized the introduction of the Special Indigenous Rights (SIR) initiative, alleging it was politically motivated. They urged the Election Commission to prepare voter rolls based on existing guidelines and to resist alleged BJP influence. Emphasizing the rights of indigenous people, the AIUDF maintained that residents of Lower Assam have an unquestionable right to live in Upper Assam without fear of eviction.

AIUDF leader Ashraful Hussain claimed that the eviction drives, including recent operations in Bilasipara on legally leased land, were intended to benefit corporate interests, specifically citing the Adani Group. He alleged that displaced residents were being relocated to remote areas to create Hindu-majority constituencies, calling the move a “blatant act of demographic engineering.”

The party demanded adequate compensation and rehabilitation for all affected families, warning that such “divisive and politically motivated” measures could fuel further social unrest in Assam. They also accused the Home Department of failing to protect citizens during recent turmoil in Upper Assam, alleging political muscle power linked to the Chief Minister was at play.

“Himanta Biswa Sarma appears intent on destabilizing Assam ahead of the 2026 assembly elections,” the AIUDF charged.