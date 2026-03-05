AIUDF faces fresh turmoil as Hailakandi MLA Zakir Hussain Laskar quits, two others suspended

The All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) is witnessing a fresh wave of internal turmoil in Assam after Zakir Hussain Laskar, the MLA from Hailakandi, formally resigned from the party.

Laskar announced his decision to quit the AIUDF, adding to the growing political churn within the party ahead of the upcoming elections in the state.

While the MLA has not publicly elaborated on the reasons behind his departure, his exit comes at a time when the party is already grappling with disciplinary action against two of its legislators.

Earlier, the AIUDF central committee issued suspension orders against Abdul Aziz, MLA from Badarpur, and Karim Uddin Barbhuiya, who also served as the party’s vice-president. Both leaders have been suspended from the party for a period of six years for alleged anti-party activities.

According to the order, the party had been closely monitoring the activities of the two MLAs, which it described as controversial and detrimental to the organisation’s interests.

The AIUDF stated that their actions had negatively impacted the party’s reputation and were considered a gross violation of its principles. The order also alleged that the two legislators were extending support to another political party and were preparing to join it.

The suspension orders were issued under provisions of the party constitution and signed by AIUDF General Secretary (Administration) Hafiz Bashir Ahmed.

Meanwhile, Karim Uddin Barbhuiya later announced through a social media post that he had decided to leave the AIUDF after consulting people from different sections of society.

With one MLA resigning and two others suspended, the developments highlight deepening rifts within the AIUDF as Assam’s political landscape begins to heat up ahead of the electoral cycle.