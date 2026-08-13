AIUDF leader Rafiqul Islam seeks identity cards for 3.11 crore NRC-listed people in Assam

All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) leader Rafiqul Islam has demanded that national identity cards be issued to the 3.11 crore people included in Assam's final National Register of Citizens (NRC) and official rejection slips be provided to the 19 lakh people excluded from the list.

Speaking to media, Islam urged the Centre and Assam government to expedite the long-pending NRC process, saying those excluded from the final list should receive rejection slips to enable them to pursue legal remedies before the Foreigners Tribunals.

The final NRC was published on August 31, 2019, after a five-year process. According to Islam, the list included around 3.11 crore people, while approximately 19 lakh applicants were excluded.

Islam said people whose names figure in the final NRC have still not received national identity cards. He said he has approached the Supreme Court through writ petitions and interlocutory applications seeking directions on the issuance of identity cards and rejection slips.

He further said the Supreme Court has sought responses from the Centre and the Assam government, with the next hearing scheduled for September.

Islam added that while the Registrar General of India has already filed an affidavit in the matter, AIUDF's senior lawyers are preparing a counter-affidavit.

The AIUDF leader reiterated that completing the NRC-related process, including issuing identity cards and rejection slips, was essential to bring clarity to the status of those included and excluded from the final register.