While attending Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Mann Ki Baat’ programme in Jagiroad today, Assam’s Water Resources and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pijush Hazarika lambast All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) leaders Aminul Islam and Rafiqul Islam, calling them anti-nationals for supporting 'Jihadis'.

Slamming both the AIUDF leaders of supporting ‘Jihadis’, Minister Pijush Hazarika says, “The problem arises from there. They demand for the establishment of Madrassas and also seek Jihadis. I have been already commenting on this and earlier too I have mentioned that Aminul Islam and Rafiqul Islam are anti-nationals. I directly say, they are anti-Indians. See, the head teacher of the particular Madrassa in Moirabari in Morigaon is directly linked with the Bangladesh-based terror group. There are proofs to support that the Madrassa was getting funds from the terror group. It has been established in the investigation that Madrassas in Assam are being terror funded yet Aminul and Rafiqul Islams deny the facts. Their denial shows that they fear one day they will too face the bullets.”

“The government is prepared to take down all such terror modules. Stringent action will be initiated against the perpetrators and none will be able to escape from the eyes of law,” added Minister Hazarika.

Reacting on the recent cases of Jihadis arrested from different parts of the state, Pijush Hazarika said that the government is strongly working on curbing the rise of such terror modules and keeping a close watch on such religious institutions that have been turning into a hot-bed for terror activities.

It may be mentioned here that the state security agencies have arrested more than 15 Jihadis from different parts of the region in the past 7 days with the latest being the arrest of a Mufti along with 8 teachers of a Madrassa in Moirabari, Morigaon.