AIUDF leaders submit memorandum to Assam CM seeking rollback of Uniform Civil Code

A delegation of the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF), led by party president and Binnakandi MLA Badruddin Ajmal, met Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma at his office in Guwahati on Wednesday, July 8 and submitted a memorandum raising several issues, including its opposition to the recently enacted Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in the state.

The delegation comprised Dalgaon MLA Mazibur Rahman, former MLAs Haji Aminul Islam, Rafiqul Islam and Ashraful Hussain, along with AIUDF general secretary Rejaul Karim Sarkar. The party urged the state government to review a number of policy decisions affecting citizens across Assam.

A key demand in the memorandum was the review and repeal of the recently enacted Uniform Civil Code. The AIUDF contended that certain provisions of the legislation interfere with the religious practices, personal laws and customary traditions followed by the Muslim community.

The party argued that these concerns merit reconsideration in view of the constitutional protections guaranteed under Articles 25 and 26, which provide for freedom of religion and the right of religious denominations to manage their own affairs. It also referred to Articles 29 and 30 of the Constitution, which safeguard the cultural and educational rights of minorities.

The AIUDF urged the Assam government to undertake a comprehensive review of the legislation after holding consultations with all stakeholders and communities likely to be affected by its implementation.

The memorandum was submitted during the delegation's meeting with the Chief Minister at his office in Guwahati.