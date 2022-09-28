Reacting on the Centre’s decision to ban the radical outfit Popular Front of India (PFI) and its affiliates for five years, All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) legislator Rafiqul Islam expressing displeasure said that the government should have waited for probe before taking decision of banning PFI for 5 years.

“I’m not supporting PFI but government should’ve waited for probe before taking decision of banning PFI for 5 years. Government should ask Central agencies to also probe Bajrang Dal, RSS, VHP who spread hate speech,” said AIUDF MLA Rafiqul Islam while speaking to the media.

A notification issued by the Home Ministry on September 28, stated, “The PFI and its associates or affiliates or fronts have been involved in the violent terrorist activities with an intent to create a reign of terror in the country, thereby endangering the security and public order of the state, and the anti-national activities of PFI disrespect and disregard the constitutional authority and sovereignty of the state and hence an immediate and prompt action is required against the organisation.”

PFI affiliates Rehab India Foundation (RIF), Campus Front of India (CFI), All India Imams Council (AIIC), National Confederation of Human Rights Organisation (NCHRO), National Women’s Front, Junior Front, Empower India Foundation and rehab Foundation, Kerala are also declared ‘unlawful association,’ under the UAPA act.