Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced that Aminul Islam, MLA from Dhing, has been placed under preventive detention under Section 3(2) of the National Security Act, 1980.

The move comes in response to a report submitted by the Superintendent of Police, Nagaon, regarding Islam’s recent public statements.

According to the report, Aminul Islam allegedly delivered a provocative and inflammatory speech during a Panchayat election campaign, which was followed by the circulation of a video where he is seen making baseless claims linking the Pahalgam terror attack to a government conspiracy.



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Acting on the recommendation, the Deputy Commissioner and District Magistrate of Nagaon invoked the NSA to detain the MLA in the interest of maintaining public order.

Chief Minister Sarma stated that such attempts to spread communal mistrust and undermine national security will not be tolerated, and strict legal action will be pursued against those trying to destabilize peace and harmony in the state.