Carrying forward the political aggression against Assam Congress, All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) legislator Karim Uddin Borbhuiya slammed the state unit of the Congress party and stated that it is now working as the ‘A-team’ of BJP in Assam.

AIUDF MLA and party General Secretary Karim Uddin Barbhuiya said that the Congress has forgotten its agenda of fighting against the BJP and instead is now working with the single goal to finish AIUDF.

The comments come at a time when the country’s grand old party Congress got its first non-Gandhi president after 24 years.

"I had given them a proposal stating that they being a national party, a secular party, should continue their efforts of being anti-BJP while building up their initiative as to how to defeat BJP in the 2024 elections. For this, if they need some sacrifice, we are ready. But what is actually happening is that the Assam Congress reciting the same story scripted by the BJP.”

“Because of this, I want to emphasize that the Assam Congress is the BJP's "A-team" and is friendly with the ruling party. I have a question for Bhupen Kumar Borah, president of the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC). You stated that you will take strict action against Congress MLAs who supported the BJP candidate in the Presidential Election and referred to them as "Gaddar," but why haven't taken any action yet? The Assam Congress is now completely in BJP's pocket,” Barbhuiya added.

“We are assessing the situation and our assessment is coming out correct. It will be visible after the 2024 and 2026 election results. The people of Assam will decide it and the people of the state will break the ego of BJP,” said Barbhuiya.

In addition, the AIUDF MLA predicted that during the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections, his party will win a minimum of three seats and a maximum of six seats in Assam.

Barbhuiya added that the AIUDF has established 20 district committees and that the party is rapidly expanding its organizational basis across the state.