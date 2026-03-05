AIUDF MLA Karim Uddin Barbhuiya quits party amid Assam’s pre-poll political churn

Karim Uddin Barbhuiya on March 5 announced that he has decided to quit the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF).

In a statement shared on social media, Barbhuiya said he had taken the decision after discussions with people from different sections of society. “Today I have decided to leave the AIUDF. I have taken this decision after consulting with people from different sections of society for the sake of peace and harmony,” he wrote.

Barbhuiya’s announcement comes at a time of significant political churn in Assam, with several leaders shifting allegiances ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections. However, the legislator did not specify his next political move or whether he plans to join another party.

Karim Uddin Barbhuiya has been associated with the AIUDF for several years and has been an active figure in state politics. His decision to step away from the party is expected to have political implications in his constituency and could trigger further realignments in the run-up to the polls.

The AIUDF leadership has not yet issued an official response to Barbhuiya’s announcement.