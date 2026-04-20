AIUDF MLA Rafiqul Islam slams govt over Guwahati flooding, says ‘no scientific planning’

AIUDF MLA Rafiqul Islam on April 20, criticised the government over recurring flash floods in Guwahati, saying the city continues to suffer despite repeated assurances and heavy investment.

Reacting to the situation following heavy rainfall, Islam said even a small amount of rain leads to severe waterlogging in the city. He pointed out that schools had to be closed due to flooded roads and traffic congestion, while in some areas vehicles were reportedly swept away.

He alleged that there has been no scientific planning to address the issue and claimed that crores of rupees have been spent without visible improvement. “The government has made promises many times, yet the problem remains unresolved,” he said.

The MLA urged the authorities to take the matter seriously and implement effective measures at the earliest to tackle the recurring flood crisis in the city.