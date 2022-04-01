Who knows Assamese? Is Assamese language recognised throughout the world? In an interview in front of the Assam Legislative Assembly on April 1, All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) leader and MLA from Jamunamukh constituency Sirajuddin Ajmal insulted Assamese language and questioned whether people around the world knew Assamese language, stating that he does not want to speak Assamese. When a reporter urged him to speak in Assamese, the leader made the comment.

"Who knows Assamese? I am a global citizen. People from all across the world know who I am. Is the Assamese language recognised throughout the world? When people do not speak in English, they do not understand. I don't speak Assamese", Sirajuddin Ajmal stated while talking to media.

Also read: https://www.insidene.com/assam-will-progress-under-cm-himantas-governance-aiudf/

Siraj Uddin Ajmal of the AIUDF defeated AGP candidate Sadik Ullah Bhuyan in the Assam Assembly Elections conducted in May 2021 from Jamunamukh. Sirajuddin Ajmal was two time MP from Assam also.