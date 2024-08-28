All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) MLA Rafiqul Islam has strongly criticised Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for his recent comments about the "Miya" community in the state assembly. Islam accused the chief minister of promoting divisive politics and failing to represent all of Assam's citizens equally.

"It is the Chief Minister's responsibility to ensure the safety and security of the 3.4 crore people of Assam," Islam stated during the assembly session. "Unfortunately, while giving a reply, the CM was in favour of one community and against the other. These division tactics will not be tolerated at all."

The AIUDF MLA further condemned Sarma's suggestion that people from certain parts of Assam should not travel to others. "He cannot ask people of one part of the state to not travel to another part," Islam argued, emphasising the importance of free movement within the state.

The controversy erupted during a discussion on law and order in the Assam Assembly. Opposition parties, including the Congress and AIUDF, had brought an adjournment motion to address recent incidents, including the gang rape of a 14-year-old girl in Nagaon district.

Chief Minister Sarma's remarks, including the statement "I won't let Assam become a land of Miyas," sparked immediate backlash. He defended his position, saying, "My request to the Miya-Muslim community is not to forcefully try to settle in indigenous Assamese areas against their will; this will aggravate societal fault lines and be a possible security issue."

The Chief Minister further added, "I am not against Islam, but if Hindus' land is being snatched away and girls are being tortured, I will not remain silent. And I know that my life may be in danger for this."