AIUDF MLA slams Assam Government over Aadhaar halt, calls move ‘Tughlaqi Order’

All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) legislator Rafiqul Islam has criticised the Assam Cabinet’s recent decision to temporarily halt the issuance of Aadhaar cards for individuals above the age of 18, except those belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), and tea garden communities. The restriction will remain in place for one year, as part of the state government’s attempt to prevent alleged misuse of Aadhaar by illegal foreigners.



Speaking to reporters on Friday, Islam termed the decision a “Tughlaqi order” and accused the government of attempting to disenfranchise citizens. “If a foreigner comes, detain him and send him back to his country. Why issue an Aadhaar card, add his name to the voter list and grant him citizenship? Giving only one month’s time limit to Indian citizens to obtain Aadhaar cards under the pretext of foreigners is nothing but a Tughlaqi order,” he said.



He further alleged that the move was politically motivated, coinciding with the launch of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. According to Islam, the state’s strategy is aimed at targeting specific communities to prevent them from securing Aadhaar cards and thereby restricting their participation in the voter list revision process.



The Cabinet’s decision, announced on Thursday, has already sparked political debate, with critics raising concerns about its impact on genuine citizens who may face difficulties in availing services linked to Aadhaar.