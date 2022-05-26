GUWAHATI: Assam MLA Rafikul Islam today thundered against Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma over his controversial statement regarding madrassas.

“The word madrassa means school in Urdu. Schools cannot be closed. Gurukuls are open, satt sangas are open, Jains and Christians also have theirs. The Article 24 and 25 of the Constitution allows people to learn and propagate their religions. Himanta Biswa Sarma is aware that he cannot close“, he said, before alleging that CM Himanta is not aware of

Islam also claimed that the Chief Minister is wrong in claiming that Madrassa-educated people cannot be doctors and engineers as many from the background have gone on to accomplish great things in all disciplines.

“I am also from the Madrassa background, and I have been in Dispur (as an MLA) for the last 15 years,” he said, adding that he has gone on to finish his doctorate from Gauhati University.

Islam further went on to state that “at least Madrassa-educated people are not druggies.”

“There are many benefits to studying in a madrassa – in addition to general education, they impart moral teachings,” he said, adding that many people educated in madrassas went onto participate in the Indian freedom struggle.

The All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) MLA claimed that Sarma has made such statements to appease the RSS.

Sarma, speaking at a media summit organised by RSS-linked weeklies Panchjanya and Organiser, said that schools should provide modern education so that kids can pursue their dreams in the future and that religious instruction can be provided at home.

Sarma said youngsters will not want to go to a madrassa if they are told they will not be able to become a doctor or engineer after studying there, and that admitting them to such religious schools is a violation of human rights.