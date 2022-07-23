Lok Sabha MP Gaurav Gogoi, reacting to the recent cross-voting issue that has cropped up following the Presidential Elections, in which the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidate Droupadi Murmu was elected, MP Gogoi has harshly spoken against the legislators of the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF).

During a visit to Bokakhat last night, Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi said, “It’s extremely unfortunate that considering people’s expectations of the Congress party and the trust they instill in us, such incidents take place." Evidently, a thorough investigation and discussion will be initiated by the party with respect to the cross-voting that took place during the Presidential elections in which our candidate Yashwant Sinha was standing as a contender against the NDA’s Droupadi Murmu.’’

“I consider there are some issues that need a thorough discussion within the party." I have seen in the AIUDF how they have earlier made some controversial comments. They act on the orders of CM Himanta Biswa Sarma. Legislators of the AIUDF party should think about their party, members of the Congress party will think about their party and need no intervention from the AIUDF. Our party is working tirelessly for the upcoming elections,’’ adds Gogoi.

Gaurav Gogoi called them the mouthpiece of the Bharatiya Janata Party, Gaurav Gogoi further slammed the AIUDF party, saying that they follow the words of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. “There is an understanding between the AIUDF and CM,’’ suspects Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi while speaking to the media.

It may be mentioned here that in the recently concluded presidential election of India, Assam emerged as the state where the highest number of opposition MLAs crossed voted for Droupadi Murmu, the NDA’s choice for the top constitutional post in the country. Murmu became the first tribal President and was elected on July 21, winning the support of 64.03 percent of the total vote value. Yashwant Sinha, who was the UPA’s choice, lost after three rounds of voting.

Over 120 MLAs from across state assemblies cross-voted in support of president-elect Droupadi Murmu, defying their parties’ stated support for opposition candidate Sinha. Of these, the highest tally was from Assam—22 opposition MLAs voted for Murmu. The president-elect also got the votes of 17 MPs from the Opposition camp.

On July 18, when the poll was held, India Today NE reported that several MLAs from Congress and the AIUDF cross-voted in favour of Murmu. The report was proved accurate by the results declared on July 21.

The entire episode of cross-voting was engineered by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who was a member of the Congress before switching to the BJP in 2015. He has a long history of ensuring such cross-voting by Opposition MLAs even during Rajya Sabha polls. In the recently concluded polls to the upper house in June, all NDA candidates won even though they did not have requisite numbers. In 2010, Sarma, then a Congress minister, drove four BJP legislators into the Assembly on the day of polling for Rajya Sabha elections.

“Most Congress MLAs are our friends. They have full faith in the leadership of Chief Minister Sarma. Whenever needed, they help us,” a senior minister in the Sarma cabinet told India Today NE.

While talking exclusively to India Today NE, Assam Pradesh Congress Committee President (APCC) Bhupen Borah admitted that some MLAs of his party voted in favour of the NDA candidate. “From the very beginning, we were certain that our opposition-backed candidate Yashwant Sinha would get 26 votes from Congress, but unfortunately, he got only 20. We admit that six MLAs, did cross-vote. We will soon try to find those culprits and take necessary disciplinary action as per our party constitution, "Bora said.