Congress after the defeat in the Rajya Sabha Election yesterday , they made an allegation today that 5 AIUDF MLA’s have visited Chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s residence. In a press release by Assam Pradesh Congress Committee , party alleged that at around 8am in the morning AIUDF MLA from Sonai Constituency Karimuddin Barbhuyan, Bardarpur MLA Abdul Aziz, Ashraful Hussain from Senga , Hafiz Rafikul Islam from Jania and Dhing MLA Aminul Islam have visited Assam CM’s residence . However Chief Minister denied the Congress allegation and termed as baseless and false and further said that only to hide their defeat they are spreading rumour.

According to various sources it has been said that Prithviraj Sathe is a close friend of Minister Pijush Hazarika since long minster being an Ex- Congressman. Congress lacks trust among their own local MLA’s which can be observed as Congress has put Sathe as their polling agent despite of having loyal cadres from the party itself.

Moreover Congress and AIUDF have attacked each other alleging each other of having no control over MLA’s before polling which has reflected that there was no intregration and unity in the congress party & neither with the alliance party AIUDF. Congress insiders seems to very unhappy with Pritviraj Sathe and further alleges that because of Sathe Congress has faced the defeat.