Assam Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Bhabesh Kalita has used the pretext of an ongoing crackdown against suspected Jihadis in the state to launch a fresh set of salvoes at the rival All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) party.

"The kinds of things the AIUDF says, it is doubtful if they are Indian citizens or not," Kalita told scribes on the sidelines of a function in Barpeta on August 1. "Members of such a party who oppose the Indian tri colour flag and speak anti-national rhetoric at every turn, what kind of a party is that?," he questioned.

"I often ponder whether these people have any regard for the soil, water, and air of this country. These are the kinds of people who are involved in Jihad-like activities," he added.

Kalita's remark comes a day after Minister Pijush Hazarika expressed similar sentiments at a Jagiroad function.

Water Resources and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pijush Hazarika lambasted AIUDF leaders Aminul Islam and Rafiqul Islam, calling them anti-nationals for allegedly supporting "jihadis."

The BJP has ramped up its attacks on the Muslim-back AIUDF days after two madrasas in Assam were sealed and 8 teachers suspected to be jihadi linkmen were held in

Morigaon district's Moirabari area.

The district administration sealed the Jamiut-ul-Huda Madrassa in Saharia village after the arrest of one suspected Jihadi linkman from the premises of the Madrassa.

The suspected Jihadi Linkman, also a Mufti of the Madrassa, has been identified as Mufti Mustafa Ahmed. The Mufti was arrested by the Moirabari police after receiving inputs of suspicious activities going on inside the Madrassa. A raid was conducted in the Madrassa following which a bank passbook, along with a mobile phone, was seized from the possession of the Mufti.

Upon investigation, it was discovered that the madrassas were attached to the Mufti’s house. The Mufti is suspected to be carrying out terror modules from the ramparts of the Madrassa.

The police have detained the headmaster, Mustafa Ahmed, along with 8 teachers, for questioning.

Subsequently, police in Bongaigaon arrested one suspected Jihadi linkman, belonging to the Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT) module, who has been accused of sheltering a notorious Jihadi from Bangladesh, Mehboob, in his home.

The arrested Jihadi linkman, Abbas Ali, is a resident of Goalpara’s Pakhiura village from where he was reportedly arrested by the Bongaigaon police.