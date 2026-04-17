AIUDF pledges backing to opposition bloc eyeing Assam government

All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) MLA Rafiqul Islam has thrown his party's weight behind any opposition outfit poised to challenge the BJP in Assam's next government, signalling a potential realignment after the 2026 assembly polls.

Addressing reporters on April 17, Islam declared that voters across Assam have grown weary of BJP rule and crave change. He pointed to the record 85.38 per cent turnout in the April 9 elections—the highest ever—as proof of anti-incumbency. "People reject the BJP government," he stated.

"If an opposition front forms against them, AIUDF will extend full support to help build a new administration. We expect over 15 seats and stand ready to sacrifice if required."

The elections saw women outpace men with 85.96% participation against 84.80 per cent, while third-gender turnout reached 36.84 per cent. Islam argued this surge reflects a clear pivot towards opposition forces, with final numbers pending results.

BJP, however, interprets the numbers differently. The party hailed the turnout as evidence of robust faith in democracy and its governance model. It spotlighted youth enthusiasm as a sign of a maturing electorate, committed to progress under NDA leadership. As the ruling coalition seeks a third term, BJP framed the polls as a vote for stability and development.

Islam's overture could reshape post-poll maths in the 126-seat house, where no single party dominated pre-election surveys. Analysts watch closely as opposition unity talks gain steam amid Assam's evolving political landscape.