AIUDF releases first list of nine candidates for Assam Assembly polls

The All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) on March 9 announced its first list of candidates for the upcoming Assam Assembly elections, naming nominees for nine constituencies across the state.

Among the candidates declared by the party, Aminul Islam will contest from Rupahihat, while Rafiqul Islam has been fielded from Manida. Minakshi Rahman has been nominated from Paka Betbari and Abu Taber Bepari will contest from Parbatjhora.

The party has named Nizanur Rahman as its candidate for the Gauripur seat and Rejaul Karim Sarkar for Srijangram. Matiur Rahman will contest from Dhing, Sabana Aktar has been fielded from Bilasipara, while Siddique Ahmed will contest from Laharighat.

With the announcement of its first list, the party has formally begun preparations for the forthcoming Assam Assembly elections.

The AIUDF is expected to release additional lists of candidates in the coming days as the election process gathers momentum in Assam.