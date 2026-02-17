AIUDF walks out of Assam Assembly over rejection of debate on CM's remarks against 'Miya' community

Opposition legislators from the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) walked out of the Assam Assembly on February 17 after Speaker Biswajit Daimary rejected their adjournment motion seeking a discussion on Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s recent remarks about the Miya community.

Moving the motion, AIUDF MLA Aminul Islam alleged that the Chief Minister was directly “inciting” people against the Miya community through his “provocative statements”. He claimed the remarks had already led to incidents on the ground.

“Because of his statements, some miscreants have started torturing the Miya people, mostly in Upper Assam. Some have been physically attacked and asked to leave their workplaces,” Islam said on the floor of the House.

He further alleged that groups of youths in districts of Upper Assam had searched houses looking for Miya residents and warned landlords against renting to Bengali-speaking Muslims. “There is no other state in India where one cannot even travel to other districts for work within the state. People are taking the law into their own hands, and the police are not doing anything,” he added.

Islam argued that the issue was of recent occurrence and urgent public importance, warranting an adjournment motion.

Responding to the demand, Speaker Biswajit Daimary said, “The topic is important, but it can be discussed during Motion of Thanks of the Governor’s address. You can raise your points then and the CM can also answer your queries.” He added that since the ‘vote on account’ was scheduled to be presented during the day, an adjournment motion could not be taken up. “Accordingly, I reject the adjournment motion,” Daimary said.

Following the ruling, AIUDF members raised slogans inside the House and staged a walkout in protest.

The term ‘Miya’, originally used as a pejorative for Bengali-speaking Muslims in Assam, has historically been associated with allegations of illegal migration from Bangladesh. In recent years, sections of the community have reclaimed the term as an assertion of identity.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has, in recent days, made repeated public statements targeting the community, asserting that its members would continue to face difficulties as long as he remains in office.