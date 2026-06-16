AIUDF's Rafiqul Islam alleges 'dangerous conspiracy' behind Assam eviction drives

AIUDF General Secretary Rafiqul Islam on June 16 strongly criticised the Assam government's ongoing eviction drives, alleging that the anti-encroachment operations are being used to selectively target members of the minority community.

Reacting to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's plan to free five lakh bighas of government land from alleged encroachment over the next five years, Islam termed the exercise a "dangerous conspiracy" against a particular community.

He claimed that eviction drives carried out across the state over the past five years have disproportionately affected poor minority families, leaving many homeless. According to Islam, while landless citizens from the minority community are being evicted, land is being allotted elsewhere, a move he described as discriminatory.

The AIUDF leader urged the state government to reconsider the large-scale eviction campaign and appealed for equal treatment of all citizens regardless of religion. He argued that the minority community is an integral part of Assam's social, cultural, and economic fabric and warned that displacement of poor families could aggravate poverty and create socio-economic challenges.

Islam further called on the administration to ensure fairness and neutrality in implementing land laws and welfare policies across the state.