Ajanta Neog confident of bigger BJP win in Assam, cites women voters and development

Ajanta Neog on March 30, expressed strong confidence that the BJP will secure a bigger mandate in the upcoming Assembly elections in Assam than in 2021.

The BJP candidate from Golaghat constituency attributed the optimism to growing public trust in the party’s governance and development record over the past five years. “People have seen real development and stability, and this trust will translate into more seats for the BJP,” she said.

Highlighting voter trends, Neog emphasized that women voters will play a crucial role in the elections, with a high turnout expected. She credited government initiatives like self-help groups, financial inclusion programmes, and the Lakhpati Didi scheme for empowering women across the state.

Responding to Opposition criticism, Neog said the election results on May 4 would reflect public sentiment and dismissed allegations against Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

She also pointed to Assam’s economic growth, noting that the state budget has increased significantly under the BJP government, alongside improvements in infrastructure and flood mitigation efforts.

Criticising the Congress, Neog said voters are now focused on performance rather than promises, adding that the BJP has delivered tangible results in terms of industrial development and job creation.

Encouraging greater participation of women in politics, she stressed the need for increased representation to ensure inclusive governance.

Neog, a long-time representative of Golaghat, is contesting against Congress candidate Bitupan Saikia in the 2026 Assembly elections, as the BJP-led NDA seeks a third consecutive term in the state.