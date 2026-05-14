Ajanta Neog loses finance portfolio; Rameswar Teli, Atul Bora and Charan Boro get key departments in Himanta 2.0 cabinet

In a significant reshuffle in the new Assam cabinet, senior minister Ajanta Neog is no longer the Finance Minister, marking one of the biggest changes in Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s second-term government.

According to an official notification approved by Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya on May 14, Ajanta Neog has now been allocated the Women and Child Development and Tourism departments.

Neog had served as Assam’s Finance Minister during the previous term of the BJP-led government and was considered one of the key faces of the administration’s fiscal and budgetary management.

The portfolio allocation also revealed key responsibilities assigned to other ministers in the newly expanded cabinet.

Rameswar Teli has been given charge of Transformation and Development, Labour Welfare, and Tea Tribes and Adivasi Welfare.

Atul Bora will oversee Panchayat and Rural Development, Implementation of Assam Accord, Border Protection and Development, and Excise.

Meanwhile, Charan Boro has been assigned the Transport department along with the Welfare of Bodoland.

The Governor, in his communication to the Chief Minister, stated that he had approved the proposed allocation of portfolios “as suggested” by the Chief Minister.

