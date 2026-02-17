Ajanta Neog tables Rs 25,898.97 crore supplementary budget in Assam Assembly

Assam Finance Minister Ajanta Neog on Monday, February 16, tabled a supplementary budget amounting to Rs 25,898.97 crore for the current financial year 2025–26 in the Assam Legislative Assembly.

The supplementary budget, presented as the List of Supplementary Demands for Grants and Supplementary Appropriation for the financial year 2025–26, was introduced on the first day of the Budget Session (Vote on Account). The House is scheduled to take up discussion on the supplementary budget on February 18.

The four-day session, which began with the Governor’s Address on February 16, will continue until February 19 and marks the concluding phase of the present Assembly’s tenure. On the second day of the session, the government also placed a Vote-on-Account for the upcoming financial year. With Assembly elections approaching, the state government opted to table a Vote-on-Account instead of presenting a full-fledged budget. The interim financial arrangement will enable the government to meet essential expenditure requirements for a limited period until a new government is formed and a regular budget is passed.

In addition to financial business, an amendment bill is slated to be introduced during the proceedings.

The ongoing session holds particular significance as it is the final Assembly session of the Himanta Biswa Sarma-led government, bringing the legislative term of the Fifteenth Assam Legislative Assembly to a close.