Ajanta Neog takes oath as Minister-designate for second consecutive term in BJP-led Assam government

Ajanta Neog on May 12 took oath as minister-designate in the Assam government for the second consecutive term as the BJP-led NDA formally formed the government in the state.

Neog, who represents the 103 No. Golaghat Legislative Assembly Constituency, had served as the Minister of Finance and Women & Child Development in the previous Himanta Biswa Sarma-led government. Considered one of the senior women leaders in the Assam BJP, her reinduction into the cabinet is seen as significant in the party’s governance structure.

The oath of office and secrecy was administered by Assam Governor Laxman Prasad Acharya during the swearing-in ceremony held in Guwahati.

Earlier, Himanta Biswa Sarma took oath as the Chief Minister of Assam for a second consecutive term after the BJP-led NDA secured a massive victory in the 2026 Assembly elections and returned to power in the state for a third straight term.

The portfolios of the newly inducted ministers are yet to be officially announced.