All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) Chief Badruddin Ajmal stayed away from the recently concluded Vice Presidential Elections. The results for the same was announced on Saturday, August 6, following which former West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar was elected as the 16th Vice President of India.

AIUDF chief Badruddin Ajmal seems to be standing on a sloppy surface, while trying to appease both his party legislators as well as the BJP-led government in the Centre. While being surrounded by the rising tension of being continuously linked with the Jihadis, most of the AIUDF MLAs are angry with the BJP, especially with some ministers of Assam, over their recent Jihadi reference due to which party MLAs have also protested against it on the assembly premises.

AIUDF has been caught in a crossfire after Ajmal abstained himself from voting for the Vice President elections and kept himself busy with a ‘special programme’ in Dibrugarh.

Ajmal’s absence from the Election Day has caused widespread reactions in political circles although he admits that he forgot that it was the Election Day.

Allegations of cross voting for the ruling party have also been raised against Ajmal camp in the presidential election. The Congress has also made serious allegations that the entire Ajmal camp was behind the cross-voting debacle that led to the NDA presidential candidate Draupadi Murmu win the elections.

Following the cross-voting incident, Ajmal made a very planned and cautious move and that is witnessed in the strategic position he showed during the vice presidential election, by remaining absent from the Election Day.

While speaking to media in Dibrugarh, the AIUDF chief says that there is nothing wrong with his conduct and that he merely forgot it was the Election Day and hence did not vote.

It may be mentioned here that AIUDF chief Badruddin Ajmal is very cautiously making his moves while maintaining a neutral stand with regards to the Opposition party as well as the ruling BJP party.