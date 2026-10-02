Ajmal is no longer a tiger’: Himanta Biswa Sarma takes dig at AIUDF chief

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on October 2 took another swipe at AIUDF chief Badruddin Ajmal, saying the veteran politician's age had weakened his ability to represent the state in Parliament.

“Badruddin Ajmal has aged. He is no longer a tiger,” Sarma said.

“Earlier, he was a tiger, but age is gradually making Ajmal weaker,” the chief minister added.

Sarma also questioned Ajmal's ability to represent Assam in Parliament.

“Ajmal does not have the strength to represent the state in Parliament,” he said.

The remarks came amid the ongoing political exchanges between Sarma and Ajmal ahead of the October 6 Nagaon Lok Sabha bypoll.

Sarma had earlier suggested that Ajmal should step away from active electoral politics and allow his sons and other AIUDF leaders to take the organisation forward.

Ajmal, a former three-term Lok Sabha MP from Dhubri, is currently an AIUDF MLA from Binnakandi after winning the 2026 Assam Assembly election.

The Nagaon bypoll is being contested by the BJP's Debashish Sharma, Congress' Sibamoni Bora and Ajmal, among others. Voting is scheduled for October 6, with counting on October 9.