Reacting on the controversy flared by All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) chief Badruddin Ajmal with regards to girl’s marriageable age and population, Assam Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah slammed the AIUDF chief calling him as a political terrorist.

“Badruddin Ajmal is a political terrorist because the kind of comments he make, one can infer that he is trying to carry out political terrorism. Ajmal has been carrying out political terrorism ever since he entered the political arena. Ajmal’s yesterday’s controversial statement on girl’s marriageable age revealed his true face. Ajmal, who being a parliamentarian represents Assam, made a regressive statement with respect to India’s culture and girl’s marriageable age that is utterly disgraceful, sexist and that which is not expected from a public representative. It was a shameful statement made by Ajmal”, said Jayanta Mallabaruah.

Mallabaruah further added, “On the other hand, as he is a political terrorist, he will continue to make such statements. But we have to keep this thing in mind that people like him who earlier was adored as the hero, should not get the chance to become the great hero among the Bangladeshi Miyas. Hence we have to take out steps diligently and the people of Assam have to be alert in this respect. And all have to take a stand against such ideologies who keep such low thinking with regards to women fraternity. People like Ajmal are destroying the country’s culture. His statement against Sanatani culture is not at all acceptable. BJP government has been always making its stand against such people and ideologies and will continue to do so in future”.

The political arena has been abuzz with many leaders slamming the AIUDF chief for its misogynist and sexist remarks made with regards to women.

Slamming the AIUDF chief Badruddin Ajmal for his sexist statement on the Hindu population, BJP leader Sayed Mominul Awal lashed out at the former and compared him with a fox.

Sayed Mominul Awal, spokesman of the Assam Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) slamming AIUDF's chief said, "The statement made by the AIUDF chief has stirred up the entire Assam and slammed him for his sexist comment."

Further, the BJP leader said that after the controversial statement of the AIUDF chief now everyone can gauge the leader's political weight.

"With these kinds of controversial statements, there are chances people land up in misunderstandings and create disharmony among people," he added.