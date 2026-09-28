‘Ajmal should give only blessings’: Himanta asks AIUDF chief to step aside from active politics

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on September 28 took a swipe at AIUDF chief Badruddin Ajmal during his campaign for the Nagaon Lok Sabha bypoll, suggesting that the veteran politician should step away from electoral politics and allow his sons and other party leaders to take forward the organisation.

Sarma said Ajmal should focus on religious activities and his health instead of campaigning in the heat and rain for the October 6 bypoll.

“Ajmal Sahab should focus on religious activities. What is the need to roam around in this heat for elections?” Sarma said while campaigning in Nagaon.

The Assam chief minister said Ajmal had three sons and other leaders in the AIUDF who could take forward the party.

“Ajmal needs rest. He has three sons and other party members who can lead the party. Now Ajmal should only give blessings (dua),” Sarma said.

Sarma also referred to Ajmal’s age and health, saying continued campaigning in difficult weather conditions could affect him.

“I am not speaking against him. I am just saying that if he keeps moving around in this sun and rain, it will only cause trouble for his health. So he should take care of his health,” he said.

Sarma's remarks came as he began an intensive campaign for BJP candidate Debashish Sharma in the Nagaon Lok Sabha bypoll. The seat is witnessing a three-way contest between the BJP, Congress and AIUDF, with Congress fielding former MLA Sibamoni Bora and Ajmal contesting the election himself.

Ajmal, who is currently an AIUDF MLA from Binnakandi and a former three-time MP from Dhubri, filed his nomination for the Nagaon bypoll earlier this month. After filing his nomination, he said he was confident of returning to Parliament and said education, healthcare and flood and erosion-related issues would be among his priorities.

Sarma, meanwhile, said Ajmal should make way for the next generation of AIUDF leaders.

“He has three sons—and there are other party members. He should bring them forward,” the chief minister said.