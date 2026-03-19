AJP announces candidates for Sadiya and Guwahati Central ahead of Assam polls

The Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) has announced its candidates for key constituencies ahead of the 2026 Assam Assembly elections, signalling the party’s continued efforts to expand its presence in the state’s electoral landscape.

As per the list cleared by the party’s central committee, Jagadish Bhuyan has been nominated from the Sadiya constituency, while Kunki Chaudhary will contest from Guwahati Central.

The announcement is part of AJP’s broader strategy to field candidates across significant constituencies and strengthen its organisational footprint ahead of the high-stakes polls.

Party leaders indicated that more names are expected to be released in the coming days as preparations for the elections gather momentum.