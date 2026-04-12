AJP candidate Kunki Chowdhury appears before police in poll case, party calls move ‘politically motivated’

Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) candidate Kunki Chowdhury appeared before police at Panbazar Police Station on April 12 after being summoned in connection with an election-related case, triggering sharp political reactions in the state.

Chowdhury reached the police station in the morning after receiving a notice asking her to appear before 11 am, with a warning that failure to comply could make her liable for arrest.

The case was registered on April 9, the day of polling, based on a complaint filed by a BJP worker alleging violation of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) and disruption of free and fair elections. The FIR names Chowdhury and her campaign manager Sandeep Yadav.

Her lawyer, Santanu Borthakur, said the charges mentioned in the FIR are bailable and “not serious,” alleging that the case and the summons were issued to harass the candidate. He also questioned the timing and language of the notice.

The development comes amid an already charged political atmosphere in the Guwahati Central constituency, where Chowdhury, a debutant candidate, is contesting against BJP veteran Vijay Kumar Gupta.

AJP leaders strongly criticised the move, calling it politically motivated. Party president Lurinjyoti Gogoi termed the summons “shocking and unfortunate,” alleging misuse of the police and administration by the ruling party for political gain.

Gogoi also questioned the lack of action on a complaint filed by Chowdhury regarding an alleged deepfake video targeting her family, asking why those responsible had not been arrested yet.

The controversy follows earlier remarks by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who had threatened legal action against Chowdhury’s parents over allegations related to food habits—claims the AJP candidate has dismissed as baseless.

Polling for all 126 Assembly constituencies in Assam was held on April 9, recording a historic voter turnout of 85.96 per cent. The votes will be counted on May 4.