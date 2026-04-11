AJP candidate Kunki Chowdhury summoned by Guwahati Police over alleged poll code violations

Assam Jatiya Parishad’s (AJP) Guwahati Central candidate Kunki Chowdhury has been summoned by Guwahati Police in connection with an alleged violation of election norms during polling.

The notice, issued by Panbazar Police Station under Section 35(3) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), directs her to appear before the Officer-in-Charge at 11 AM tomorrow (April 12) for questioning. The police stated that there are reasonable grounds to question her as part of the ongoing investigation.

Notably, the summons comes after a case was registered at Panbazar Police Station over alleged violations during polling in the Guwahati Central Assembly Constituency. The FIR names Chowdhury, along with members of her social media team.

According to the complaint, the incident dates back to polling day on April 9, when alleged irregularities were reported involving the candidate and others. It is alleged that a political worker linked to her was present in the constituency despite the mandatory 48-hour silence period.

The FIR further claims that Chowdhury entered a polling station with a group of individuals and interacted with voters in a manner that may have influenced the electoral process. It also alleges that vehicles linked to her were found within restricted zones near polling booths, and that her security personnel were present inside polling premises without authorisation.

Additionally, allegations of voter contact during the silence period have been cited, with digital and video evidence reportedly submitted to support the claims.

Police stated that there are reasonable grounds to question her as part of the ongoing investigation and have directed her to cooperate fully, refrain from tampering with evidence, and comply with all instructions.

Meanwhile, reacting through a social media post, Chowdhury confirmed that an FIR had been filed against her and members of her team. She also claimed that some of her associates were detained overnight and said she had visited the police station to record her statement, noting that legal procedures must be followed for recording a woman’s statement.

Denying all allegations, she maintained that her campaign adhered to Election Commission guidelines and termed the action politically motivated, alleging it was triggered by her party’s growing support.

Police have warned that failure to comply with the summons could invite legal action, including possible arrest.