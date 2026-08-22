AJP Chief Lurinjyoti Gogoi calls for permanent solution to Assam-Meghalaya border issue
AJP chief Lurinjyoti Gogoi has demanded a permanent solution to the Assam-Meghalaya border dispute after recent violence. He said only sustained dialogue and higher-level intervention can prevent further tensions.
- Gogoi described the recent Meghalaya border incident as very unfortunate
- He said the dispute has remained unresolved for a long time
- Assam has assigned a minister, but higher-level action is needed
Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) president Lurinjyoti Gogoi has called for a permanent solution to the long-pending Assam-Meghalaya border dispute, following recent protests and incidents of violence along the inter-state boundary.
Speaking in Guwahati, Gogoi termed the recent incident in Meghalaya “very unfortunate” and said the border issue has remained unresolved for a long time.
He said the Assam government has assigned a minister to oversee the matter, but stressed that the long-standing inter-state dispute requires stronger intervention at the highest level.
Gogoi urged Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to take concrete steps towards resolving the issue permanently, warning that repeated incidents of violence, clashes and firing along the inter-state border cannot be allowed to continue.
He called for sustained dialogue and effective measures between the two states to ensure lasting peace and prevent further tensions along the Assam-Meghalaya border.
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