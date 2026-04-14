AJP chief Lurinjyoti Gogoi calls for self-reliance, unity on Goru Bihu

On the occasion of Goru Bihu, Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) president Lurinjyoti Gogoi on Tuesday called upon the people of Assam to renew their commitment towards economic self-reliance and cultural unity.

In his message marking the festival, Gogoi said the deeper significance of Goru Bihu lies in strengthening indigenous identity and building a self-sustaining society rooted in tradition. “Let this sacred occasion inspire us to build a self-reliant economy and remain united in protecting our traditions and rights,” he stated, expressing hope that the spirit of Rongali Bihu would bring renewed energy among the people.

Highlighting the cultural importance of the day, the AJP leader noted that Goru Bihu, an integral part of Assam’s agrarian heritage, symbolises the bond between humans and livestock while also representing the backbone of the rural economy.

He urged citizens to treat the occasion as an opportunity to collectively pledge for economic independence while preserving the state’s rich cultural fabric. Stressing the need for unity, Gogoi said cultural cohesion is vital to safeguarding Assam’s identity amid emerging challenges.

He further appealed to people across communities to celebrate the festival in harmony, with pride and a shared vision for a stronger and self-reliant Assam.

Goru Bihu marks the beginning of the Assamese New Year celebrations, during which farmers honour cattle with ritual baths and traditional practices, recognising their crucial role in agriculture and rural livelihoods. The festival underscores values of gratitude, sustainability, and community bonding—principles that align closely with the vision of economic self-reliance and unity highlighted by the AJP chief.