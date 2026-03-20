AJP chief Lurinjyoti Gogoi files nomination from Khowang Assembly seat

Lurinjyoti Gogoi, president of the Assam Jatiya Parishad, on March 20 filed his nomination from the Khowang Assembly constituency in Dibrugarh district for the upcoming Assam Assembly elections.

Gogoi, who had contested the 2021 Assembly elections and the 2024 Lok Sabha polls unsuccessfully, is once again in the fray as the AJP looks to secure its first entry into the Assembly.

The AJP is part of a broader opposition alliance for the April 9 elections, which includes the Indian National Congress, Raijor Dal, and the Communist Party of India (Marxist), among others.

Ahead of filing his nomination, Gogoi led a procession of alliance leaders and supporters through the streets of Dibrugarh, in what was seen as a show of unity among opposition parties.

Speaking to reporters after submitting his papers, Gogoi expressed confidence about his electoral prospects, stating his intent to represent the voices of both the constituency and the state. “My objective is to be the voice of the people of the constituency as well as the people of the state. I seek their blessings,” he said.

Polling for the 126-member Assam Legislative Assembly will be held on April 9, with counting of votes scheduled for May 4.