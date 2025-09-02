AJP Chief Lurinjyoti Gogoi questions Assam CM’s role in Maulana Madani's visit, alleges state government's conspiracy

Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) president Lurinjyoti Gogoi on Tuesday, September 2 slammed the state government, raising serious questions about Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s role in the recent visit of Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind leader Maulana Mahmood Madani to Assam.



Addressing the media in Dibrugarh, Gogoi questioned why the public was kept unaware of Madani’s itinerary. He alleged, “When Badruddin Ajmal has failed to deliver, agents of communal politics are now being imported from outside the state.”



Gogoi expressed concerns over security arrangements, questioning how Madani managed to travel from Srirampur Gate to Goalpara and hold public gatherings without public knowledge. He further alleged that Madani received full government security and later conducted a press conference in Guwahati—an event Gogoi described as “a big mystery.”



Highlighting potential lapses in intelligence, Gogoi claimed that Assam’s security apparatus failed to detect Madani’s arrival, despite his purported links to communal conflicts elsewhere in India. He warned of a possible conspiracy to provoke a “third communal conflict” in the state.



Gogoi also questioned why prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC were not imposed during Madani’s programmes. “Why was he not detained when his statements were provocative and intended to disturb communal harmony?” he asked.



Taking aim at the Jamiat, Gogoi accused the organisation of functioning as an “agent of the BJP” and criticised the state government for allegedly selective enforcement of law. “Any person making instigating remarks should be curbed under Section 144 and taken into custody, but that did not happen in this case,” he said.