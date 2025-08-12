AJP delegation urges Rahul Gandhi to raise Assam Accord, foreigner expulsion issues

Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) delegation met the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, at Parliament House on Tuesday to press for the implementation of the Assam Accord, expulsion of foreigners, and constitutional safeguards for the Assamese people.

The delegation, comprising AJP leaders Lurinjyoti Gogoi, Jagadish Bhuyan, Kamal Nayan Choudhury, Ziaur Rahman, Chittaranjan Basumatary, and Raju Phukan, submitted a memorandum to Gandhi outlining their demands.

Congress leaders Gaurav Gogoi, Pradyut Bordoloi, and Rakibul Hussain were also present during the meeting.

Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi says, "In the morning, Rahul Gandhi met leaders of a regional political party of Assam, Assam Jatiya Parishad. AJP was formed when anti-CAA protests were going on in Assam. During the meeting, Rahul Gandhi tried to understand the situation in Assam. During the discussion, Rahul Gandhi tried to get more information about the Assam Accords, which were signed by Rajiv Gandhi. He also learnt about the NRC process that was started in Assam during the Manmohan Singh government in the centre and the Tarun Gogoi government in the state. He also understood the functioning and the failure of the current state government..."

According to the AJP, the BJP-led government has “betrayed” the people of Assam on the issue of expelling foreigners.

The party urged Gandhi to raise the matter in Parliament and to push for the implementation of Clause 6 of the Assam Accord to guarantee constitutional safeguards for indigenous communities.



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