AJYCP launches agitation against Subansiri Hydroelectric Project, accuses NHPC of ignoring Assam’s interests

The Assam Jatiyatabadi Yuva Chatra Parishad (AJYCP) has announced a series of statewide protests against the ongoing Subansiri Lower Hydroelectric Project (SLHP) in Arunachal Pradesh, alleging grave injustice to Assam in terms of benefits and safety assurances.

Addressing a press conference, AJYCP President Palash Changmai strongly criticised the National Hydroelectric Power Corporation (NHPC) for commencing trial production of the 2,000 MW project while Assam is still mourning the untimely demise of beloved singer Zubeen Garg. Changmai accused NHPC of maintaining “complete silence” regarding the long-term safety of downstream communities and the ecological impact on lower Assam.

“The NHPC is rushing to operationalise the project by November 10 without addressing the concerns of the people of Assam,” Changmai said, adding that the corporation has not provided any clarity on the welfare or security of affected populations.

AJYCP further denounced what it termed as “gross disparity” in the distribution of electricity benefits. While Arunachal Pradesh is expected to receive 1,200 MW of free power, Assam will get a mere 25 MW, the organisation pointed out.

The student body also expressed disappointment at the silence of earlier movement leaders, Ranoj Pegu and Bhuvan Pegu, who had once spearheaded large-scale protests against the dam but have now, according to AJYCP, “chosen silence.”

To press their demands, the AJYCP unveiled a five-phase protest plan:

October 25: Burning of effigies of the Chief Minister and NHPC representatives at Gerukamukh.

October 28: Submission of letters to the Prime Minister and President through district commissioners across Assam.

November 1: Statewide district-level sit-ins.

November 7 onwards: Road blockades at Gerukamukh to halt the transportation of construction materials to the dam site.

The organisation has appealed to the residents of Dhemaji and Lakhimpur districts to join the protest movement in large numbers.

AJYCP also criticised Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma for maintaining silence on the project, demanding that the government ensure fair compensation, equitable power share, and comprehensive safety measures for downstream communities before allowing the project to become fully operational.

“The Subansiri project cannot proceed at the cost of Assam’s people and environment. We will not stay silent when our rights and safety are being ignored,” Changmai asserted.