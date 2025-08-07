AK-47 found near Assam-Nagaland border, sparks smuggling concers

An AK-47 assault rifle along with six live rounds of ammunition was recovered by local villagers in Lahorijan Kania Tokbi village, located near the Assam-Nagaland border.

The discovery was made on Sunday, August 4, after which the villagers promptly alerted local police authorities.

The security personnel reached the spot shortly thereafter and took possession of the weapon. Officials have not yet confirmed if the rifle was linked to any insurgent outfit or smuggling racket, but the location of the find has raised serious concerns.



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Lahorijan Kania Tokbi lies adjacent to Nagaland’s Dimapur district and is situated close to National Highway-39—a transit route infamously known for illegal activities ranging from narcotics trafficking to arms smuggling. Security agencies have repeatedly flagged the corridor for being used to ferry heroin, brown sugar, methamphetamine, morphine, and unauthorised foreign-made goods into Assam and Nagaland.

Authorities also suspect the route is routinely exploited to transport stolen vehicles—including motorcycles, heavy earthmoving equipment, and even high-end cars—into Dimapur, often under forged documents.

The latest recovery has once again brought the spotlight back on the law and order challenges in border areas and the need for stricter inter-state surveillance and joint operations. Further investigation is underway to trace the origin of the weapon and identify those involved.

