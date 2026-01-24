A.K. Azad Road, Barsapara routes to face traffic curbs for India–New Zealand ODI on Jan 25

The Guwahati Traffic Police have announced extensive traffic restrictions and diversion measures in view of the third One Day International (ODI) cricket match between India and New Zealand, scheduled to be held at the ACA Stadium, Barsapara, on January 25.

The restrictions will be enforced from 2 pm to midnight to ensure public safety, smooth movement of spectators and free passage for emergency vehicles, especially during the high-profile international sporting event, police said in a press release.

According to the advisory, movement of commercial goods vehicles and slow-moving vehicles will be restricted on several key roads, including A.K. Azad Road, A.K. Dev Road, Kula Basumatary Road (Barsapara Stadium Road), Dr Bhupen Hazarika Path, Mora Bharalu Road, Rajiv Gandhi Path, F.A. Road, Bishnupur Road, R.K.C. Road, Birubari–GMC Road and Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay Road during the restriction period.

A.K. Azad Road will function as a one-way road from Lalganesh Tiniali towards Cycle Factory Tiniali from 2 pm onwards. Only vehicles with valid car passes will be allowed to ply on this stretch, while other vehicles will be diverted via Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay Road.

Kula Basumatary Road will also be one-way from Barsapara Tiniali to Dhirenpara Tiniali for vehicles possessing car passes, with no movement allowed in the opposite direction. Mora Bharalu Road will remain completely closed to vehicular traffic.

Traffic movement on Dr Bhupen Hazarika Path will be allowed only up to Shyam Mandir from the NH-27 side, after which vehicles will be diverted towards Ganeshpara Tiniali via A.K. Dev Road. No vehicles will be permitted from the ACA Stadium side.

Parking will be prohibited on major stretches near the stadium, while limited one-side parallel parking will be allowed on select roads as designated by traffic police. Vehicles with drop-off passes will be allowed to drop passengers near Barsapara or Dhirenpara Tiniali before proceeding to designated parking areas.

Authorities have also specified separate entry gates for players, officials, VIPs and general spectators at the stadium. Vehicles with VIP car passes entering through Gate No. 18 will not be allowed to exit until the conclusion of the match.

After the event, vehicles parked inside the stadium premises will be allowed to disperse through designated routes towards Dhirenpara or Barsapara Tiniali.

Police clarified that the restrictions will not affect the movement of emergency services such as ambulances, fire tenders, vehicles carrying life-saving drugs and oxygen cylinders, school buses, milk vans and vehicles of local residents.

Traffic police have urged commuters to cooperate and follow traffic advisories to avoid inconvenience and ensure a smooth conduct of the international cricket match.