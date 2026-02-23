Akasa Air becomes first airline to operate from new terminal at Guwahati Airport

Akasa Air has become the first airline to commence operations from the newly constructed terminal at Lokapriya Gopinath Bardoloi International Airport (LGBI) in Guwahati.

According to an official release, the airline’s inaugural flight from the new terminal operated on February 22, 2026. The flight departed from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport at 13:40 hrs and landed in Guwahati at 16:45 hrs. The return flight departed Guwahati at 17:20 hrs and arrived in Mumbai at 21:10 hrs.

To mark the occasion, a ceremonial lamp-lighting event was held at the Guwahati airport in the presence of Bhavin Joshi, Co-Founder and Senior Vice President – Strategy, Akasa Air, along with senior airport officials. The celebration included a cake-cutting ceremony and the presentation of a special boarding pass to the first passenger of the inaugural flight.

The event was attended by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Jeet Adani, Director of Adani Airport Holdings Limited (AAHL).

The new terminal, developed by Guwahati International Airport Limited and operated by Adani Airport Holdings Limited, represents a significant milestone for Akasa Air’s expansion in the Northeast. The airline stated that operating from the modern facility will enable it to deliver a more seamless, efficient, and comfortable travel experience for passengers.

Akasa Air said the move reinforces its strategic focus on strengthening connectivity to high-growth markets and supporting the development of modern aviation infrastructure across India.

Since its launch in August 2022, Akasa Air has served over 24 million passengers. The airline currently connects 26 domestic and six international destinations, including Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Guwahati, Agartala, Kolkata, Dibrugarh, Doha, Jeddah, Riyadh, Abu Dhabi, Kuwait City, and Phuket.

The airline operates a fleet of 34 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft and has placed an order for 226 Boeing 737 MAX aeroplanes powered by fuel-efficient LEAP-1B engines. According to the release, these aircraft offer improved fuel efficiency, lower carbon emissions, and a quieter cabin environment.

Akasa Air also highlighted its customer-focused initiatives, including Café Akasa onboard meals, Pets on Akasa service, Braille safety instruction and menu cards for visually impaired passengers, and ancillary offerings such as Akasa GetEarly, Seat & Meal Deal, Extra Seat, and Akasa Holidays.

The airline described itself as India’s most dependable carrier, emphasising on-time performance, operational efficiency, affordable fares, and a technology-driven, service-oriented approach.