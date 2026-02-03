Akasa Air launches maiden Dibrugarh flight, links Upper Assam with Bengaluru via Bagdogra

Akasa Air marked its entry into Dibrugarh on February 3 with the launch of its maiden flight, strengthening air links between Upper Assam, North Bengal and South India.

The inaugural service operated on the Bagdogra–Dibrugarh–Bagdogra sector, with a formal ceremony held at Dibrugarh Airport in the presence of officials from the Airports Authority of India and Akasa Air.

Following the inaugural run, Akasa Air will begin regular operations on the Bengaluru–Bagdogra–Dibrugarh–Bagdogra–Bengaluru route. The service will run three times a week—Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday—offering a direct connection between Upper Assam and Bengaluru with a stopover in Bagdogra.

According to the published schedule, flight QP1850 will arrive at Dibrugarh from Bengaluru via Bagdogra at 10:25 hrs, while QP1851 will depart Dibrugarh for Bagdogra and onward to Bengaluru at 11:00 hrs.

Airport officials said the new route is expected to improve travel options for passengers moving between Assam, North Bengal and southern India, particularly for business, education, tourism and medical purposes. The Dibrugarh Airport administration welcomed the airline’s entry and expressed optimism about a sustained partnership aimed at expanding regional connectivity.