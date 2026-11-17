Two months after the Congress ended its political ties with the Raijor Dal in Assam, party chief Akhil Gogoi has accused the Congress of treating regional parties and independent people's movements as its primary rivals instead of focusing on the BJP.

In a letter to Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday, Gogoi alleged that the Congress had weakened the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) movement by organising parallel protests.

"By dividing the streets and competing with a genuine mass revolt, your party weakened the CJP movement, gave the ruling regime room to contain it, and squandered the nation's best opportunity for a decisive fight," Gogoi wrote.

He argued that the Opposition would be unable to defeat the BJP in the 2029 general elections without supporting independent mass movements. He urged Gandhi to bring opposition parties behind such movements, even if the Congress had reservations about the CJP or its leadership.

In a separate letter to political activist Yogendra Yadav, Gogoi alleged that the Congress consistently sought to weaken regional allies and independent grassroots movements.

"While the INC projects the BJP as its ideological rival, it consistently works to neutralize regional allies and independent grassroots movements," he wrote.

Gogoi also criticised the INDIA bloc's November 1 rally at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan, where opposition parties demanded the removal of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. He termed the rally a "historic blunder" and accused Yadav, All India Students' Association president Neha Bora and Left leaders of allowing themselves to be used by the Congress.

The CJP had been campaigning separately for Kumar's resignation. Its founder, Abhijeet Dipke, had supported the rally but said the organisation would stay away to maintain its independence.

Gogoi further accused the Congress of focusing on projecting Rahul Gandhi as the sole prime ministerial candidate rather than building a broader opposition alliance. He said the Congress should be accepted as an equal partner rather than a dominant force within the Opposition.

The Raijor Dal chief also called upon Congress leaders to tour constituencies, strengthen booth-level committees and provide logistical support to the youth-led agitation. He suggested that seat-sharing arrangements with alliance partners should be finalised at least a year before the next Lok Sabha elections.

The Assam Congress announced on September 3 that it was ending all political ties with the Raijor Dal, citing a breach of alliance ethics. The two parties had entered into a seat-sharing arrangement around three weeks before the April Assembly elections.

The Raijor Dal won two of the 13 seats it contested — Dhing and Sibsagar — while the Congress secured 19 seats. The BJP-led NDA won 102 seats in the 126-member Assembly.