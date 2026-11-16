Raijor Dal MLA Akhil Gogoi has accused Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma of centralising power in the state government, alleging that ministers and elected representatives have little authority to address public grievances.

In a Facebook post, Gogoi referred to an incident involving Bhupali Kalita, a student from Finance Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah's constituency, who reportedly had to bring a complaint about a damaged road directly to the Chief Minister after repeated requests to get it repaired went unanswered.

Questioning how such a situation could arise in the constituency of a sitting minister, Gogoi alleged that power in Assam was concentrated in the hands of the Chief Minister, leaving other ministers with little decision-making authority.

"From the village head to the minister, everyone is effectively under one person — Himanta Biswa Sarma," Gogoi said, alleging that the system of decentralised governance had been undermined.

He further questioned the position of other ministers and BJP MLAs, asking what scope opposition legislators had to get public issues addressed.

Gogoi also alleged that the state government was financially distressed and accused it of using publicity campaigns, helicopter and chartered flight travel, frequent tours, selfies and media management to conceal the situation.

He said Bhupali Kalita's question to the Chief Minister had exposed the gap between the government's claims and the problems faced by people on the ground.

The allegations come from Gogoi's social media post and have not been independently verified.