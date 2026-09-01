Akhil Gogoi announces fresh flood-centric agitation, plans mass protest at CMO office on September 16

Sivasagar MLA and Raijor Dal chief Akhil Gogoi on Tuesday, September 1 announced a fresh agitation in Assam over flood relief measures, alleging that his meeting with Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma failed to yield any concrete assurance on revising the state’s disaster relief provisions.

Gogoi said he met the Chief Minister on Monday and submitted a memorandum seeking changes to the existing Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) relief manual. According to him, the current provisions do not adequately reflect the losses suffered by flood-affected families.

He cited the existing compensation of Rs 3 lakh in the event of death and said the provisions for serious injuries, damaged houses, household belongings, agricultural land and ponds were also inadequate.

“The main issue has failed. Therefore, we have again announced a flood-centric movement,” Gogoi said.

As part of the agitation, Gogoi announced a public meeting at Nazira on September 6. From September 7 to September 16, members of his organisation will visit flood-affected areas across Assam to assess the situation and interact with affected residents. A large public gathering will subsequently be held in Guwahati.

Gogoi also announced plans to protest at the Chief Minister’s Office on September 16. The agitation will primarily focus on the demand for Rs 10 lakh in financial assistance for every flood-affected family.

Gogoi questioned the adequacy of several provisions under the ASDMA relief manual. He said families that lose clothes, bedding and other household materials are entitled to Rs 2,500, while another Rs 2,500 is provided towards the loss of utensils.

He also questioned the compensation available for completely damaged pucca houses, arguing that the amount does not correspond with current construction costs. He said irrigated agricultural land was similarly covered by limited compensation.

Gogoi further cited the compensation available for damaged ponds, claiming that a pond spread over 7.5 bighas could receive only Rs 7,000 under the existing provisions.

He said the relief manual needed to be revised to ensure that assistance provided to disaster-affected families was commensurate with the losses they suffered.

Gogoi also raised concerns over losses suffered by businesses during the floods, particularly in Sivasagar. He claimed that several shops and establishments suffered losses running into crores of rupees and that some did not have insurance coverage.

According to Gogoi, he raised the issue during his meeting with the Chief Minister and sought changes to the relief provisions. He alleged that Sarma told him that shops operating without insurance were committing a “criminal offence”.

Gogoi also sought greater compensation for vehicles damaged in floods, saying the lack of any assurance on revising the relief manual had contributed to his decision to intensify the agitation.

Gogoi criticised the Assam government’s overall response to the flood situation and alleged that his demand to notify the floods as an “extreme disaster” or “national disaster” had not been accepted.

He said such a designation could enable the state to seek greater assistance from the Centre. He also alleged that the government had declined to revise the existing disaster relief manual.

Gogoi separately levelled allegations concerning coal mining activities in Nagaland and named Dharmeswar Konwar, Sushanta Borthakurai and Mayur Borthakurai. He alleged that the three were responsible for the situation and claimed that the Chief Minister was protecting them.

The Raijor Dal chief also criticised the Congress and its leadership over their response to the flood situation.

Gogoi alleged that Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi had not adequately raised Assam’s flood crisis in Delhi or Parliament and questioned his contribution to flood relief efforts. He also alleged that no money had been spent from funds available to the Congress MP for assisting flood-affected people.

Gogoi said he would write to the government seeking permission to use Rs 1.5 crore from his MLA fund to provide Rs 25,000 each to flood-affected people in his constituency.

He claimed that Gaurav Gogoi had access to Rs 5 crore but had not spent any amount on flood relief. Gogoi also challenged Gaurav Gogoi and Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to contest an election against him from Sivasagar.

“I will resign as MLA, Gaurav Gogoi should leave his MP seat and Himanta Biswa Sarma should leave his seat. Let us contest from Sivasagar and see who wins,” he said.

Gogoi said Raijor Dal was working to establish itself as an alternative political force in Assam.

He claimed that the party would emerge as the principal opposition party in the 2031 Assembly elections, while acknowledging that it would not be in a position to form the government at that stage.

He also alleged that several Congress MLAs were politically close to the BJP-led government and referred to the recent presidential election, claiming that 12 Congress MLAs had voted differently. He attributed the figure to Congress Legislature Party leader Debabrata Saikia.

Gogoi said Raijor Dal would not field a candidate in the upcoming Nagaon Lok Sabha by-election.

He questioned the role of Assam MPs in raising issues concerning the state and again criticised Gaurav Gogoi. He also commented on the parties preparing for the Nagaon contest, alleging that the Congress had not finalised a strong candidate and that the BJP was yet to identify a suitable candidate.

Gogoi also criticised the possible return of AIUDF chief Badruddin Ajmal to electoral politics, saying voters in Assam had previously rejected him.

He questioned what Assam would gain from the outcome of the Nagaon contest and reiterated his criticism of the political parties involved.